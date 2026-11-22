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Serie A - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

DAZN will show Bologna vs Udinese live and hold the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. The channel and subscription link are below.

Bologna host Udinese at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Sunday 22 November 2026. The Serie A opponents arrive with very different ambitions and recent form.

Four wins in their last five league games have propelled Bologna into the European places. Their only setback in that spell was a 3-1 defeat to Inter, but Raffaele Palladino's side have otherwise remained solid.

Udinese have lost four of their last five matches, scoring just three goals and conceding 11. Paolo Zanetti's arrival as manager has yet to bring the hoped-for turnaround. Udinese sit bottom of the table.

Palladino will be without several players but welcomes back Nicolò Cambiaghi, who has returned to group training after an ankle injury sustained on international duty. The winger provided two assists against Parma in the last match before the break.

Udinese also have problems in attack, partly because of speculation surrounding Artem Dovbyk, who is on loan from Bologna and now on the fringes of Palladino's plans. The manager has publicly confirmed that the Ukrainian is not yet fit enough to play 90 minutes.

Here's where to follow Bologna vs Udinese on TV and live stream.

Team news

Raffaele Palladino's Bologna will be without Emil Holm, Juan Miranda, Jay Enem, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Nicolò Cambiaghi. Cambiaghi recovered at the last minute from an ankle injury sustained on international duty and returned to group training on Wednesday 18 November. The predicted line-up has Skorupski in goal, with Theate, Darmian and Casale in defence, Pobega, Heggem, Zortea and Ferguson in midfield, and Orsolini, Bernardeschi and Odgaard in attack.

Paolo Zanetti's Udinese will be without the injured Idrissa Gueye, David Alaba and Nicolò Bertola. The likely starting XI has Okoye in goal, Solet, Palma, Abankwah and Vojvoda in defence, Piotrowski, Karlstroem and Kamara in midfield, and Davis, Ekkelenkamp and Zaniolo as the front three.

Recent form

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five Serie A matches, scoring ten goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Parma. That run also includes a 4-2 win away to AC Milan and a 2-1 victory over Monza.

Udinese have lost four and drawn one of their last five league games, scoring just three goals and conceding 11. A goalless draw against Parma brought their only point in that spell. They also lost to Roma (5-2), AC Milan (2-0), Lecce (3-0) and Venezia (2-1).

Head-to-head record

The teams last met in Serie A on 23 February 2026, when Bologna won 1-0 at home. Bologna have won three and drawn two of their five most recent meetings with Udinese, who have not won any of them. The most significant previous away fixture for Udinese dates back to November 2025, when they lost 3-0 at home.

League table

Bologna are currently eighth in Serie A, while Udinese are 20th and last.