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Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Beşiktaş host Gençlerbirliği at Tupraş Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Süper Lig clash. The hosts need to make up ground in the table after a run of mixed results.

Under pressure at Beşiktaş, Vincenzo Italiano needs three points. His side lost 3-2 to Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League and have gone two league matches without a win.

Gençlerbirliği travel as underdogs, but recent performances have given them confidence. Bernd Storck's side won their last league match 5-0 against Alanyaspor and arrive with momentum.

Fourth-placed Beşiktaş sit well above Gençlerbirliği in 14th, but recent form suggests a closer contest than the table does.

TV broadcast and live-stream options, along with the kick-off time, are listed below.

Talking points this week: what has been happening at Beşiktaş and Gençlerbirliği?

Beşiktaş have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Celtic Glasgow. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa, while a 2-0 home win against Istanbul Başakşehir was a positive highlight. They scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, Gençlerbirliği have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. A 5-0 win against Alanyaspor was their most emphatic performance, followed by another 5-0 victory in the cup against Karakopru Belediyespor. They scored twelve goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: line-ups

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: form

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: head-to-head record

Beşiktaş vs Gençlerbirliği: the tables