Watch: Bayern defender Hernandez tricked into handball error after sly move from RB Lepzig's Dani Olmo

The reigning Bundesliga champions lifted the DFL-Supercup title on Saturday after edging a thrilling contest

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez was fooled into a handball error after a sly move from RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo in the German Super Cup final. The reigning Bundesliga champions won Saturday's contest 5-3, with Jamal Musiala, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and new recruit Sadio Mane all on target.

Bayern didn't have everything their own way, though, and Hernandez allowed himself to be deceived by Olmo in a particularly eye-catching incident deep into the second half.

How did Olmo fool Hernandez in the German Super Cup final?

In the dying minutes of the game, Bayern full-back Alphonso Davies limped off the pitch after picking up an injury which halted the game and Leipzig had to give possession back to Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Leipzig winger Olmo did the honours but carefully left the ball dangling on the touchline, tricking Hernandez into believing that the ball had gone out for a throw-in.

As soon as Hernandez picked up the ball, the linesman raised his flag to signal a handball and a free-kick in Leipzig's favour.

The cheeky gesture did not amuse the Bayern players, who were visibly annoyed and expressed their displeasure to the match officials after the incident.