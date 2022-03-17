Barcelona midfielder Pedri's goal in Thursday's Europa League last-16 clash against Galatasaray was a finish of "spectacular, sublime beauty", according to coach Xavi.

The Spain international - fourth on GOAL's NXGN list last year - equalised for his side after an early concession with a piece of majestic brilliance, shortly before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang snagged the winner for the Blaugrana.

The 19-year-old, who broke onto the international scene during Euro 2020 last year with a string of superb performances, is expected to be named in La Roja's international squad for this month's games with Albania and Iceland.

What has been said?

"He has made two dribbles," Xavi said after the match. "It is a great goal. [He's] capable of this and much more, [at] 19 years old.

Article continues below

"[It's] a privilege. It is a goal of spectacular, sublime beauty. It makes the difference. individual marking, that says it all.

"You have to be more responsible with the ball. I don't want comparisons with anyone. It's brutal."

WATCH: Pedri turns defence inside out for glorious European finish (US only)

Further reading