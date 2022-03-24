Watch: Bale hits glorious free-kick against Austria to put Wales in pole position in World Cup play-off

Wales and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale put his nation ahead with a sublime free-kick on Thursday as the Dragons looked to advance to the final stage of World Cup qualifying at Austria's expense.

Bale has endured a season ravaged by injury in Spain, making just five appearances all year and a mere two since the start of September.

But his talent remains intact, as he demonstrated to give Wales a valuable 1-0 lead during the first half of Wednesday's clash.

Watch Bale's wonderful set-piece strike (UK & US only)

THAT. IS. SENSATIONAL. 😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



This is world-class from Gareth Bale 👏 pic.twitter.com/DXHMonDMVy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JcNsViMiMp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

