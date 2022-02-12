Watch: Augsburg stars pick Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers to win upcoming Super Bowl

By Seth Vertelney
Getty Images

The Rams and Bengals will battle for the NFL title on Sunday

Ricardo Pepi and some of his Augsburg team-mates predicted the Super Bowl winner in a video posted on the club's Twitter account.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off on Sunday for the NFL title – but that didn't stop some Augsburg players from predicting winners who won't be participating, or even play a different sport.

While Pepi picks the Rams, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw picks Tom Brady – the winner of last year's title who saw his Tampa Bay Bucs team eliminated by the Rams this year. Meanwhile Michael Gregoritsch picks the LA Lakers – who, of course, play basketball – before selecting the Bengals.

Watch Augsburg predict the Super Bowl

