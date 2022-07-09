WATCH: Asllani nutmeg sets up Andersson to put Sweden ahead vs Netherlands at Women's Euro 2022

The 29-year-old made the breakthrough in Sweden's first match of the tournament

Jonna Andersson fired Sweden into a 1-0 lead against Netherlands in their first match of the Women's Euro 2022 campaign.

Some sublime skill from Kosovare Asllani teed it up for the former Chelsea player to latch onto and send it into the net.

Allsani took the ball down the right wing and knocked it through the legs of Netherlands defender Aniek Nouwen before sending the ball across the face of goal, where Andersson was ready to pounce.

