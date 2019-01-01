WATCH: Andrew Hoole scores two stunning free kicks to shock Melbourne Victory

The winger produced two pieces of absolute magic

Central Coast attacker Andrew Hoole scored two brilliant free kicks to steal the show against Melbourne Victory in Gosford on Saturday evening.

Fresh from scoring outside the box against Adelaide last weekend, Hoole stepped up in the 18th minute to fire a stunning free kick into the left corner from 35 yards - with Victory goalkeeper Lawrence left with no chance.

It got even better for the 25-year-old Mariner on the stroke of half time after getting another free kick opportunity - this time closer but in a more central position.

Hoole stepped up and lashed it past Thomas once again to send the Mariners crowd crazy.

Central Coast led the match 2-0 at half-time but goals to James Troisi and Kenny Athiu in the second half gave Melbourne Victory a platform to possibly steal an unlikely win before Kosta Barbarouses completed the fight back to score the away side's third goal in the 88th minute.