Warren Joyce linked to Manchester United reunion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Melbourne City coach could be swapping AAMI Park for Old Trafford

With Warren Joyce's future in the A-League at Melbourne City up in the air, the English coach could be set to return to .

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's looming appointment as permanent Red Devils coach might see Joyce offered a return to the club.

Joyce coached youth sides alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford with the Norwegian clearly impressed with the Englishman's work ethic.

“I worked with him and it was the hardest training sessions and the hardest days you can ever imagine,” Solskjaer said.

The admiration also goes both ways with Joyce backing Solskjaer to succeed at United when he was appointed following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

"Forget as a coach or anything, he is exactly the right type of person,” Joyce said.

“If you say there is a Man United-type of serial winner, he is that type.

“You see some special people, the way they conduct themselves, the way they go about things, he was one of a group like Scholes, like Giggs, and like Vidic and like Evra … like Ferdinand, the Nevilles, they were special people."

Solskjaer was reportedly in touch with Joyce recently for advice about midfielder Ander Herrera with a job offer potentially not too far away should Manchester United appoint the winner long term.

Into his second season with Melbourne City, Joyce's future at the club has been cast under some doubt despite City remaining on track for finals football.

The Englishman's decision to exile star striker Bruno Fornaroli this season didn't go down well with many City fans, who have become frustrated with his side's style of football.

Interestingly, Joyce's family remain in the UK, making a return to Manchester even more tempting should the offer be made.