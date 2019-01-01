Waris' agent blasts 'unprofessional' Deportivo Alaves after transfer fiasco

Yussif Chibsah has expressed his displeasure with the conduct of the La Liga club

Majeed Waris' representative Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has slammed the behaviour of Spanish side Deportivo after a late U-turn scuppered a transfer of the striker to the club on Transfer Deadline Day.

Reports on September 2 indicated an imminent loan switch from parent club FC , with the 27-year-old having been frozen out of the club's first team. The deal, however, never materialised.

Chibsah's remarks follow Deportivo Alaves president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz's attribution of the transfer failure to a "challenge with the signing process".

"To be honest Majeed is already looking ahead after this disappointing and unprofessional episode in ," Chibsah told BBC Sport.

"He had three other options in but after undergoing a medical and everything was agreed between both clubs, Alaves pulled out.

"They came out to apologise to us but it was already too late.

"This is purely unprofessional and Alaves could've done things in a better way."

Waris joined Porto on a permanent deal in 2018 following an initial loan stint with the club.

Limited playing opportunities at Estadio do Dragao saw him spend last season on loan with French side FC .

This summer, the Tamale-born player was also linked with a return to Nantes and St. Etienne.

He previously played for Swedish side Hacken, Russian club , Trabzonspor in and French outfits Valenciennes and Lorient.

