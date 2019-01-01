Wanyama: Tottenham midfielder set for loan move to Celtic – reports

The Harambee Stars captain could reportedly return to the Scottish giants, as Spurs open up to the idea of a loan move

In a twist of events, Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is now being linked with a return to .

According to the Daily Record in , the North London club have already opened the door for the Kenyan captain to return to Parkhead.

The English side will consider loan offers for their out-of-favour midfielder if they can’t seal a permanent move before the close of the European transfer deadline at midnight on Monday.

The latest reports come after Belgian side had reportedly agreed a £13 million deal for the Kenyan star, but sources on both sides of the English channel have said that deal now looks unlikely.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon previously worked with Wanyama and put him and Fraser Forster at the top of his wanted list in this window.

Celtic won’t spend the money to buy Wanyama on a permanent deal but are interested in a loan deal if they can agree on wages.

Article continues below

The Kenyan international spent two seasons at Celtic Park from 2011 to 2013, before moving to for £12.5m.

The Scottish champions would struggle to cover half of his current Tottenham salary and would rely on the Premier League side to supplement his wages.

It’s still a long shot as Spurs would prefer a permanent transfer but the player has not ruled out a return to Scotland.