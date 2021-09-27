Wanyama: Kenya midfielder retires from international football after losing captain's armband to Olunga

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur star was among the players dropped by coach Mulee who undertook a restructuring process when he took over

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has retired from international football after he was overlooked for the World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda in September.



The "Lion of Muthurwa" - as the star is famously known in the streets - has retired after serving the national team for over a decade.

He is quitting international football after he was dropped and striker Michael Olunga appointed the captain by former coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, who tendered his resignation early in September.

"Growing up, it was always my dream to get the chance to represent my country. With a great deal of pride, I can say that I have been fortunate to live my dream!" Wanyama said in a letter obtained by Goal.



"From making my debut against Nigeria to captaining the team at the African Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, these past 14 years have gone beyond what I ever thought possible.



"We have shared great moments together, and I am proud to have been your captain and leader.



"But all good things must come to an end, and after long consideration, I have made the really difficult consideration to retire from international football.



"The time has come to hand it over to the next generation so that they can make their mark and help our country reach even greater heights.



"I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field, but until then, I will still be the Harambee Stars' biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys from the sidelines."



Thanks all for the support."

Wanyama has retired just after he was overlooked for national duties by Mulee, who preferred the Richard Odada-Lawrence Juma-Kenneth Muguna's midfield axis.

The former Celtic star was dropped from the national squad alongside Johanna Omollo and Ayub Timbe, who by then had been regular stars in the first team.

