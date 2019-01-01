Wanyama: Club Brugge and Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for midfielder - reports
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly accepted an offer of £12m from Club Brugge for Victor Wanyama.
Sky Sports have reported the deal has been agreed and the Kenyan captain is set to leave the North London club after three years of service.
“Tottenham and Club Brugge have agreed a fee of around £12m for Victor Wanyama,” Sky Sports reported.
BREAKING: Tottenham and Club Brugge have agreed fee of around £12m for Victor Wanyama, according to Sky Sports sources.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2019
On Wednesday, Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement spoke highly of Wanyama ahead of their Champions League game against Austria’s LASK.
“[Wanyama] is a boy whose qualities we know well and the mentality,” Clement told reporters. “But we don’t put all our eggs in one basket. For the rest, we remain alert on the transfer market.”
Wanyama was also reportedly linked with a possible move to Inter Milan, Wolves, West Ham, Fenerbeche and Galatasaray in the current transfer window.
A combination of injury and indifferent form saw Wanyama's game-time heavily restricted last term - the 28-year-old made a mere 13 Premier League appearances for Spurs.
He has dropped further down the pecking order since Spurs smashed their transfer record to land defensive midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for £55m.
If regular football is Wanyama's top priority then a return to Belgium would make sense for him.
Brugge are the joint leaders of First Division A, having collected three wins and a draw from their opening matches of the campaign. They finished two points behind champions Genk in 2018/19.