Wanderers support Hakeem Al-Araibi by hiding Thai Airways sponsorship

The A-League club have highlighted the refugee's plight with an interesting protest

Western Sydney Wanderers have thrown their support behind detained refugee Hakeem Al-Araibi by removing a Thai Airways sponsorship board from their stadium.

Al-Araibi has been jailed in a Bangkok prison since late November with his country of birth Bahrain keen to extradite the Australian refugee to serve a 10-year prison term he received in absentia.

As the movement to free Al-Araibi grows stronger, the Wanderers and Super Rugby club Melbourne Rebels were criticised for their sponsorship with Thai Airways - Thailand's national carrier.

However, the Wanderers have responded by removing a Thai Airways metal advertisement board from Spotless Stadium prior to their match against Central Coast Mariners on Saturday evening.

The Wanderers won the match 2-0 - their first victory for two months - and received plaudits on social media for their decision to support Hakeem.

Former Socceroos captain Craig Foster has been leading the campaign to free Al-Araibi, regularly jetting from Australia to Bangkok, while also visiting FIFA's headquarters in Zurich to discuss the saga.