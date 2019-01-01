Wanderers sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder
Western Sydney Wanderers have signed Polish midfielder Radoslaw Majewski on a one-year deal.
The number 10 arrives after a recent stint in his homeland but is most well-known for his time spent in the English Championship with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.
Between 2009 and 2015, Majewski featured 162 times for Forest scoring 19 goals to establish himself as a fan-favourite.
After a career spent entirely in Europe, the 32-year-old is excited to play in Australia.
“I can’t wait to see Australia and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Western Sydney Wanderers,” Majewski said.
“I spoke with the coach and I am very excited about his way of work.
“I look forward to seeing you all and I can’t wait for this new challenge with the Red & Black.”
Majewski is Markus Babbel's fourth signing of the off-season and looms as a replacement for German midfielder Alexander Baumjohann.