Wanderers sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder

The red and black have found their number 10 for next season

Western Sydney Wanderers have signed Polish midfielder Radoslaw Majewski on a one-year deal.

The number 10 arrives after a recent stint in his homeland but is most well-known for his time spent in the English Championship with and Huddersfield.

Between 2009 and 2015, Majewski featured 162 times for Forest scoring 19 goals to establish himself as a fan-favourite.

After a career spent entirely in Europe, the 32-year-old is excited to play in .

“I can’t wait to see Australia and I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Western Sydney Wanderers,” Majewski said.

Article continues below

“I spoke with the coach and I am very excited about his way of work.

“I look forward to seeing you all and I can’t wait for this new challenge with the Red & Black.”

Majewski is Markus Babbel's fourth signing of the off-season and looms as a replacement for German midfielder Alexander Baumjohann.