Wanderers pull off surprise signing of McGowan

Markus Babbel's squad is shaping up nicely for next season...

Fringe Socceroos defender Dylan McGowan has signed a three-year deal with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 27-year-old defender was most recently playing for Danish Superliga side Vendyssel and returns to the A-League after a previous stint with Adelaide United. 

The Australian centre-back is another important addition for Markus Babbel's side, who failed to make finals last season for a second straight year. 

After previously playing in Scotland and South Korea, McGowan is excited to be returning to Australia for what looms as a big season for the Wanderers. 

“I’m delighted to be joining the Wanderers. It’s a really exciting time for the club with things like moving into the new stadium and the team the coach is building,” McGowan said.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of that and bringing success to the club.

“Coming back to Australia is the right decision for myself and my family. I have been successful here before and want to be again at the Wanderers.”

Babbel hasn't wasted anytime with signings this off-season with the club also announcing the arrival of Polish midfielder Radoslaw Majewski last week. 

The Wanderers are due to face Leeds United at Bankwest Stadium on July 19 in a pre-season friendly with a number of new faces now poised to wear the red and black. 

