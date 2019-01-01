​Wanderers linked to former Premier League striker Campbell

A huge signing on the cards for the red and black

Former academy product Frazier Campbell is reportedly a target for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 31-year-old striker is currently a free agent after a recent stint with but has also previously played for the Red Devils, , and Sunderland.

Ahead of their first season at Bankwest Stadium, the Wanderers are after a proven goal scorer following the departure of Oriol Riera.

According to The World Game , Campbell is a high-profile target for the club, who have also previously been linked to pursuits of Franck Ribery and Shinji Okazaki.

After giving up on the trying to sign Ribery, Wanderers coach Markus Babbel declared the club aren’t ready for a big-name player.

"I decided that I did not want (Ribery) because I don’t think we are ready for a player like him," Babbel told The Age .

"First we need to get success to have this feeling in the club...then maybe we can think about a player like him.

"I think too many players at the moment are scared if a big player comes in. For a name like this category, at the moment I think we are not ready.

"This is my feeling, we have many many young players there and if a player like him is coming to us, I think the respect is too high."

Campbell’s most recent season saw him strike 12 times across 39 Championship appearances, chipping in a further six assists, and could prove a deadly acquisition for any A-League side.

Huddersfield have also been linked to a potential move for Campbell, who represented once at senior level in 2012.

Western Sydney will face in a pre-season match in two weeks time on July 20 with an FFA Cup clash against Perth Glory looming on August 7.