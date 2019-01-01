Wanderers supporter group RBB threaten to quit the A-League

Plenty of tension on the terraces at Western Sydney

Controversial Western Sydney Wanderers supporter group Red and Black Bloc have threatened to quit the A-League after tension flared during Tuesday's night match against Melbourne City.

According to the RBB, a group of members were ejected from ANZ Stadium and given match bans after confronting the Wanderers players at the tunnel entrance during half-time of their 2-0 defeat.

The group took to their Facebook page after the match, slamming their own club's performance in the match and Football Federation Australia's treatment of fans - explaining the alleged incidents were the 'final straw'.

"The performance on the field tonight was nothing short of disgusting. This is something we are unfortunately getting accustomed to and these performances arent what the members of this club deserve," the RBB statement read.

"At half time some of the members approached the tunnel to show their discontent with the team's performance, which is within the right of every paying member.

"These members were handed bans and escorted out. This was the final straw in a league where fans are put last and in a club where we are not represented appropriately."

The Wanderers next home game is against Melbourne Victory at ANZ Stadium on January 6.