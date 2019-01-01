Wanderers dealt Janjetovic blow but Babbel 'very optimistic' about squad

Can the German coach bounce back after a difficult first season in the A-League?

Markus Babbel has been dealt an early pre-season blow with Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic facing up to six months on the sidelines.

In and out of the side last season due to form and fitness, the 31-year-old keeper will begin the next campaign from the stands with the club's new Swiss signing Daniel Lopar set to inherit the number one shirt by default.

"Daniel Lopar...very important now especially with the injury to Vedran - he's fallen out for 3 to 6 months," Babbel said.

"I'm very happy with Daniel. He's an experienced guy and he'll also help the young ones to improve."

Along with Lopar, Babbel has also signed Daniel Georgievski, Pirmin Schwegler, Radoslaw Majewski and Dylan McGowan over the off-season after a tough first campaign Down Under.

The Wanderers finished eighth last season, picking up just six wins with their German coach positive his signings can see a swing of fortunes.

"I'm very optimistic that we have a good side," he said.

"For me it was clear we would have changes, we had to do something and the players are there and if we're totally optimistic about them we have to take them.

"I'm very happy with the players. Don't forget Patrick Ziegler, he's like a new signing for us, he hasn't played a lot in the past with injury and he's nearly 100 per cent."

Having begun pre-season this week, the Wanderers are set for an early pre-season test against next month.

Babbel declaring he's keen for all of his new players to feature in some form against the Championship club when they face off on July 19.

"The plan is that they'll play 45 minutes," he said.

"The air must be there for 45 minutes and I hope they come in a good shape back."