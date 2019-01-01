Wanderers cut loose Tongyik

Western Sydney aren't wasting any time in January

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Melbourne City to start 2019, Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed the departure of defender Ruon Tongyik.

The former Adelaide United product has struggled with injuries since arriving in Western Sydney, with the club and player agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract.

Tongyik was originally brought to the Wanderers by former manager Josep Gombau and new coach Markus Babbel has now cut him loose as he looks to make his own signings.

Western Sydney have already made one addition to their side in January after they confirmed the capture of Kwame Yeboah and now have another squad spot available.

Article continues below

It's been a difficult season to date for the Wanderers, who sit eighth with just two wins from 10 games.

Tongyik, still just 22, now faces an uncertain future and has already played for three A-League clubs in his short career.

— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) January 2, 2019