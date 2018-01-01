Wanderers attacker accuses Reds' fans of racist comments

Not a good look for the A-League or Adelaide

Western Sydney Wanderers winger Roly Bonevacia has hit out at Adelaide United fans for 'racist comments' made during their match on Wednesday night at Coopers Stadium.

The Wanderers attacker was withdrawn late in the game and looked visibly disgruntled with members of the crowd as he left the field.

With the match ending 2-2, Bonevacia took to Twitter to reveal he was subject to racist comments and pleaded for fans not to ruin the game with such behaviour.

Article continues below

— Roly Bonevacia (@RolyBonevacia) December 26, 2018

It's the second time this season Western Sydney have been caught up in an incident of this nature with a Wanderers' fan ejected from a game in Mudgee against Brisbane Roar for racists comments directed towards Jamie Young.

On the field in Adelaide, Markus Babbel's side were unable to take advantage Jordan Elsey's sending off in the second-half as both sides had to settle for a point.

The result leaves the Wanderers in eighth and Reds three points better off in sixth.