‘Wan-Bissaka has Premier League wingers running scared’ – Man Utd new boy hailed by Brown

The former Red Devils defender has been impressed by a summer arrival at Old Trafford, with the 21-year-old being tipped to become a "great"

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has the potential to become “one of the greats” at right-back, says Wes Brown, with the new boy considered to have Premier League wingers running scared.

The Red Devils invested £50 million ($62m) in the 21-year-old’s potential over the summer.

He had just one full season of senior football to his name at , but was considered to be a good fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new vision at Old Trafford.

Brown believes Wan-Bissaka has been a shrewd addition and can see him becoming one of the finest defenders in the English top-flight.

The former United star told Paddy Power: “He’s been fantastic, probably the one signing for United who has been most consistent.

“He’s started every game, he’s got great athleticism and he’s good in the tackle.

“He’s come from Crystal Palace and people wondered if he’d be good enough for Manchester United and already from the first game it looks like he’s stepping up. He’s enjoying it and it’s where he wants to be.

“If he can carry on like that he’s going to be one of the greats in that position.

“He’s only young, he’s level-headed and everything he’s done, tackling, tracking back has been brilliant.

“I’ve even seen some of the better players not dare to have a go at him, they’re turning back and passing it.

“That’s the sort of player he is, no one wants to take him on because he’s going to go with everything.

“People say he slides in too much, but I think he times his tackles perfectly.

“When you have a player like that and people realise they can’t take him on, it’s an advantage to the team because they start playing back.”

Wan-Bissaka caught the eye for United during pre-season and has been able to carry that form into the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

He has impressed across four outings so far and is considered to be one of few bright spots for the Red Devils in another period of inconsistency as a collective.

Solskjaer will be hoping that the youngster is raring to go when domestic action resumes after the international break.

Wan-Bissaka was forced to withdraw from the latest squad through injury, denying him the opportunity to put himself in contention for a first senior cap.