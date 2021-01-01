Wamangituka rescues VFB Stuttgart from defeat vs Borussia Monchengladbach

A late penalty from the Congolese forward helped the Reds earn a point at home against Marco Rose’s Colts

Silas Wamangituka was VFB ’s hero in Saturday’s 2-2 draw versus .

The visitors came into the outing on the back of their 3-2 defeat of at Borussia-Park. Against the Reds, however, they were only able to settle for a point.

Despite a cautious approach to the game, the hosts conceded a penalty in the 35th minute after Stefan Lainer was brought down by Borna Sosa. Lars Stindl stepped up to convert the resultant penalty to hand Gladbach the lead which they took into the half-time break.

Stuttgart were the stronger side in the second-half as they dominated ball possession in their quest to erase their deficit.

Luckily, they levelled matters in the 58th minute after Nicolas Gonzalez darted into the opposition’s goal area to head home Sosa’s perfectly weighed ball past goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Their joy was short-lived as Denis Zakaria restored the lead for Marco Rose’s team shortly after restart.

In what was the last attack of the encounter, the ball pumped into the Colt’s box and Sasa Kalajdzic went down under a challenge from Ramy Bensebaini while referee Felix Brych awarded a penalty to Stuttgart following the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Wamangituka converted the penalty as both teams ended the affair on a no winner no vanquished note.

With his latest strike, the Congolese has now scored nine goals in 16 outings in the 2020-21 German topflight campaign.

While Wamangituka was in action from start to finish, Guinean forward Momo Cisse was not listed for action by manager Pellegrino Matarazzo. For the visitors, ’s Bensebaini saw every minute of action whereas Guinea’s Ibrahima Traore an unused substitute.

“We always believe that we’ll come away with something to show for our efforts, and that’s how we’ve managed to pick up a fair few points in the later stages of games this season,” Matarazzo told media per club website.

“The lads all showed a lot of commitment and got what they deserved at the end of the day. It was a good performance overall, and one that we can build on.”

Thanks to this result, Stuttgart occupy the tenth position in the log having accrued 22 points from 16 games, while Gladbach are seventh with 25 points from the same number of games.