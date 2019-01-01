Wales vs Croatia: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ryan Giggs' Wales side have their destiny in their hands when they welcome Croatia to Cardiff, while the visitors know they can qualify with a win

will face off with in a hugely important qualifier in Sunday evening aware that a victory would put them in prime position to qualify for next summer's tournament finals.

Ryan Giggs' side sit three points adrift of second-placed Slovakia, who they drew 1-1 with on Thursday, but do have a game in hand.

Group E leaders Croatia, however, also have pressure on their shoulders as they know that victory in Cardiff would secure Euro 2020 qualification.

Game Wales vs Croatia Date Sunday, October 13 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN 3 or it can be streamed live using TUDNxtra.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN TUDNxtra

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Wales squad Goalkeepers Hennessey, Ward, Davies Defenders Gunter, Williams, B. Davies, Taylor, Roberts, Lockyer, Rodon, Poole Midfielders Ramsey, Allen, Williams, Wilson, Ampadu, Smith, James, Vaulks, Morrell Forwards Bale, Vokes, Lawrence, Roberts, Matondo, Moore

Aaron Ramsey hasn't featured in a Wales qualifier in 2019, last featuring for his national side in November 2018, but is sure to be named in Giggs' XI against Croatia.

Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence, meanwhile, could be brought into the starting lineup after being named on the bench against Slovakia.

Gareth Bale is set to lead the line against Croatia, facing off against his team-mate Luka Modric.

Potential Wales XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Lockyer, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, Allen; Wilson, Williams, James; Bale

Position Croatia squad Goalkeepers Kalinic, Livakovic, Sluga Defenders Vida, Lovren, Jedvaj, Barisic, Bartolec, Skoric, Melnjak, Peric Midfielders Modric, Rakitic, Kovacic, Badelj, Pasalic, Vlasic, Bradaric Forwards Perisic, Rebic, Brekalo, Petkovic, Orsic

Zlatko Dalic will be able to call upon the services of both Mateo Kovacic and Nikola Vlasic against Croatia should he want to alter his team from the one that beat Hungary.

Potential Croatia XI: Livakovic; Jedvaj, Lovren, Vida, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Rakitic; Perisic, Rebic, Petkovic

Betting & Match Odds

Croatia are favourites to win at 6/4 with bet365 . A Wales win is priced at 21/10, while a draw is available at 23/10.

Match Preview

All eyes will be on Croatia captain Modric as they could confirm their Euro 2020 qualification with victory in Cardiff.

The World Cup 2018 finalists head to Cardiff off the backs of a resounding 3-0 win over Hungary on Thursday evening, in which Modric opened the scoring and Bruno Petkovic netted a brace.

They have lost just one of their last eight qualifying matches, going down 1-2 at Hungary in March 2019 – and Modric has scored in his last two appearances for Croatia, after a run of 15 games without a goal for the side.

The likes of Slovakia, Hungary and Wales will be left to battle it out for second place, with Wales would could still be able to qualify for the tournament should they lose to Croatia on Sunday – and win their two remaining games.

Giggs' reign as Wales manager has still been received with some scepticism, though his side's dreams of qualifying for Euro 2020 have been kept alive after they held Slovakia to a tense 1-1 draw on Thursday, despite squandering their early lead.

Should Giggs' side win all three of their remaining games, including against Croatia, they will qualify for the tournament. Three wins would guarantee second place for Wales and a finish above Slovakia based on their head-to-head record.

Croatia won the reverse fixture against Wales 2-1 in June, with James Lawrence scoring an own goal and Ivan Perisic's goal proving to be the winner, but Wales forward Harry Wilson believes that his side had stretched their opponents that day – and could make it tough for them again, especially at home.

"We know what a fantastic team Croatia are," said Wilson, currently on loan at Bournemouth from .

"But we went out there in the summer and, although we lost, we created chances. We know we're good enough to create chances against them and it's up to us to take them.

"We've got to recover now and make sure we're ready for that game.

"We knew we had to come to Slovakia and not lose. That gives us a better head to head with Slovakia and that's a big advantage.

"But all our focus now is on Sunday and getting the result we need."