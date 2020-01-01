Wagner blames Schalke’s ‘psychological’ problems for another heavy loss

The Gelsenkirchen side are without a win in eight games after they suffered a disappointing home defeat to Augsburg on Sunday

David Wagner believes psychological problems are to blame for 's sluggish return to action.

After falling to a resounding 4-0 defeat to in the Revierderby last weekend, Schalke went down 3-0 at home to on Sunday.

Eduard Lowen's magnificent free-kick put Heiko Herrlich's side in front after six minutes and Noah Sarenren Bazee doubled their advantage in the second half, punishing some lacklustre defending from Salif Sane and Jonjoe Kenny.

Levent Mercan was caught in possession by Augsburg substitute Sergio Cordova in injury time and the striker rounded Markus Schubert to complete the scoring.

Schalke sit eighth in the Bundesliga, 16 points adrift of the top four with nine games remaining and the pressure is mounting on Wagner.

"The game started badly. We weren't dangerous enough with all the possession we had," said the coach.

"We were really tense in the second half. Conceding goals from individual errors is typical of the situation we find ourselves in right now.

"Now we need to support the lads so they start playing with confidence again. We are making too many individual errors leading to goals. A lot of it is psychological."

Schalke captain Daniel Caligiuri admits his side were underwhelming once again this week, but urged his team to bounce back as they look to end their eight-game winless run when they visit on Wednesday.

“We know that the results are not going well," he said. "We have to look ahead positively and act like we did in the first half of the season.

“I don’t want to say that we were clearly inferior. We were aggressive from the start. We have to score from our chances, then it is our turn.

“It went wrong today. We must not lose our heads now."

Suat Serdar is facing another spell on the sidelines after he suffered another injury early in the second half and had to be replaced by Ahmed Kutucu in the 56th minute.

The international made his return last week after sustaining a broken toe before the Bundesliga was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wagner explained: "He suffered an injury to the head of his fibula. I can't say right now how serious it is. He is undergoing scans at the moment."