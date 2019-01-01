Waddle slams Aubameyang's performance in Arsenal's loss to Manchester City

The Gunners dropped off the top-five spot after losing to the Citizens and the 58-year-old has accused the attacker of poor performance in the tie

Tottenham legend Chris Waddle has slammed Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his failure to defend in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick rendered Laurent Koscielny's effort a mere consolation as Unai Emery’s men suffered their sixth league defeat this season and dropped off the Europa League spot.

Despite featuring for the entire duration, the Gabon international could not add to his 15 league goals.

And Waddle has criticised the former Borussia Dortmund player as well as his strike partner Alexandre Lacazette for their ‘very poor’ performance after failing to help the depleted Gunners' defence.

“In the second half Arsenal were so poor but it starts at the front,” Waddle said on BBC Radio 5Live.

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, how much you cost, what your name is, you’ve got to work hard and the two strikers, for me, didn’t give Arsenal a chance in the second half and the other players much have thought, ‘How can we get up the field? The front two are not chasing.’

“What more could they do? Chase people down!

“When you’re a striker, if you run to somebody, what Aguero does, he runs to you, you have to pass the ball, so you go back to the goalie then he runs on the goalie, cuts the line off to the defender who has passed it back.

“But that gives the signal for the wingers, [Raheem] Sterling, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, to think, ‘I’m going to go with you’ and then all of a sudden they get the ball back.

“You’re not telling me Aubameyang and Lacazette can’t run! Why? Is there something wrong with them?

“Does it say in their contracts you don’t run at defenders? Poor. Very poor. And I can’t believe he left them both on. He should have at least took one of them off and if they say, ‘Why did you take me off?’ because you don’t run. Simple.”

Aubameyang who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday.