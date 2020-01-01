VVV-Venlo keeper accuses Ajax counterpart Onana of lacking respect following 13-0 hammering

After conceding a historic number of goals in their Eredivisie match, Delano van Crooy felt let down by his counterpart in the opposition's net

The VVV-Venlo goalkeeper, who was on the wrong end of a 13-0 drubbing by on Saturday, has complained that counterpart Andre Onana showed him a lack of respect.

The two players embraced at the end of the one-sided game, but Delano van Crooy has hit out at what the international had to say to him.

Far from being in the goalkeeper’s union, Van Crooy said the 24-year-old wanted to heap misery onto 10-man VVV by taking a penalty if the chance arose.

Asked by Langs de Lijn if Onana’s hug at the end of the match gave him mixed feelings, he replied: “Yes, when you hear that he actually wanted to take a penalty against me, you think: ‘Was his action genuine?’ You don't take a penalty against another keeper if you respect him. It would have been humiliating.”

More teams

Van Crooy spoke of his feelings on being on the wrong side of such a historic score line.

“It cannot be described. You don't really feel anything, that's the bad thing, I think. You are mentally broken, you want to leave. Everyone means well, but you don’t want to wait for everyone’s pity,” he said.

Meanwhile, he would not give himself a mark for his performance in an encounter in which he also saved 10 shots.

“I’ll leave that to the experts,” he said. “I’ve not seen the game again.”

It is an encounter that will make for bad viewing for VVV fans. While their side mustered only three shots – none on target – Ajax fired at goal on 45 occasions.

The Amsterdam outfit took the lead through Jurgen Ekkelenkamp in 12 minutes before Lassina Traore scored in the 17th and 32nd. A further goal arrived before the break through Dusan Tadic.

A red card for Christian Kum early in the second half sparked a deluge of four goals in five minutes, while later in the period three goals arrived in four minutes.

Article continues below

The scoring was finally completed by Traore, who netted his fifth of the afternoon, having also laid on three more.

The result leaves VVV 14th in the 18-team Eredivisie with five points from six games - and a minus-13 goal difference.