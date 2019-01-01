Vukovic injured by own teammate in Europa League loss

An unfortunate incident for the Socceroos shot-stopper

Australian goalkeeper Danny Vukovic had to be stretchered from the field during 's 4-1 loss to Slavia Prague in the after a nasty collision with a teammate on Friday morning (AEDT).

With scores locked at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, Vukovic attempted to intercept a cross but was connected by his own teammate in the process with Prague going on to prod the ball home with Vukovic down in clear pain.

The moment that led to Danny Vukovic's injury, as Genk concede a second goal at home.



The 33-year-old would need to be stretchered from the field and was replaced by Komaan Nordin in goal, who couldn't prevent Slavia running out 4-1 winners.

It's currently unclear the exact nature or extent of the injury, though replays suggest a rib or torso injury.

Vukovic had only just secured a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Genk this week having impressed since joining from Sydney FC in 2017.

Genk are currently eight points clear at the top of the first-division and haven't won the title since 2011.