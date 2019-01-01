Live Scores
Australia

Vukovic injured by own teammate in Europa League loss

An unfortunate incident for the Socceroos shot-stopper

Australian goalkeeper Danny Vukovic had to be stretchered from the field during Genk's 4-1 loss to Slavia Prague in the Europa League after a nasty collision with a teammate on Friday morning (AEDT). 

With scores locked at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, Vukovic attempted to intercept a cross but was connected by his own teammate in the process with Prague going on to prod the ball home with Vukovic down in clear pain.

The 33-year-old would need to be stretchered from the field and was replaced by Komaan Nordin in goal, who couldn't prevent Slavia running out 4-1 winners. 

It's currently unclear the exact nature or extent of the injury, though replays suggest a rib or torso injury.

Vukovic had only just secured a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Genk this week having impressed since joining from Sydney FC in 2017.

Genk are currently eight points clear at the top of the Belgium first-division and haven't won the title since 2011.

