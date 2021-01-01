Villarreal star Chukwueze undergoes successful quadriceps surgery

The Super Eagles went under the knife to fix the injury he picked up during an Europa League match against Arsenal earlier this month

Villarreal have confirmed Samuel Chukwueze had successful surgery on the quadriceps of his left leg.

Chukwueze first picked up the muscle injury during the Yellow Submarines’ Uefa Europa League semi-final clash against Arsenal on May 6.

He was stretchered off in pain during the game and he tried to recover in time for the Europa League final against Manchester United last Wednesday but he failed a late fitness test and the pain reocurred.

Following advice from the club's medical team, Chukwueze went to Hospital Quironsalud in Barcelona to have his surgery and he has now started his recovery sessions.

“The Nigerian footballer's quadricep was operated on by Doctor Ramon Cugat,” the club statement read.

"The Nigerian player tried everything possible to accelerate the recovery process to attempt to be available for the final of that competition, in Gdansk. A few days before the game against Manchester United, Chukwueze once more felt problems in that area and the club’s medical services have decided that the best option for him would be surgery.

“Villarreal CF would like to wish the forward a quick and successful recovery. Get well soon, Samu!”

The 22-year-old had a fine season in Unai Emery's team and he contributed to their European success before his injury.

The Europa League crown was Chukwueze's first major title with Villarreal since joining them from Diamond Football Academy after helping Emmanuel Amuneke’s Nigeria win the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile.

The Super Eagles star contributed four goals and two assists in La Liga this term, and he also provided four assists in the Europa League with a goal to his name.

Unfortunately, the injury ruled Chukwueze out of Nigeria's upcoming friendly matches against Cameroon on June 4 and 8 in Austria, but he will hope to be available for their next international assignment against Mexico in July before the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers commence in September.