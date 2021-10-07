Villarreal’s Aurier: I gave Tottenham Hotspur 100% without cheating

Serge Aurier has taken to social media to bid farewell to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur after completing his move to La Liga side Villarreal.

After representing Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for three years, the Cote d’Ivoire international joined the North London club on August 31, 2017, for a fee in the region of £23 million.

At Spurs, the African was a key figure featuring in 77 English top-flight games with five goals to his credit.

Also, he featured five times as the club reached the final of the 2018–19 Champions League – where they bowed to Liverpool in the final in Madrid. Nonetheless, he parted ways with the club last month.

The 28-year-old will be heading to Estadio de la Ceramica with beautiful memories, and he wished to have parted on better terms.

“First of all, I would like to thank all the Spurs fans for these four wonderful seasons with you,” Aurier wrote on Instagram.

“They were all different but I leave with some great memories. I really enjoyed playing the game wearing your colours proudly.

“It is true that not everything was perfect, there were moments of joy and sadness but know one thing, I have always played 100%, without cheating.

“I have never seen myself at another club in England if not at your place! And I didn’t see myself joining the enemy even less because I have too much respect for our club, for our history and for all our moments shared together.

“You have shown unfailing support during these four seasons and I really want to thank you because you have given me so much!

“The last few months have not been easy and I would have liked to say goodbye to you on better terms, but each story comes to an end, you have to know how to accept it and move on!”

Aurier is reunited with Emery whom he worked under at PSG during the 2016-17 season.

Also, the Cote d’Ivoire captain becomes the sixth African star at Estadio de la Ceramica after Senegal duo of Nicolas Jackson and Boulaye Dia, Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma, and Algeria defender Aissa Mandi.