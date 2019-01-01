Vietnam to take part in Thailand's King's Cup

The Vietnam national team will take part in this year's King's Cup, alongside India, hosts Thailand, and a yet-to-be revealed team.

The vice chairman of the Football Federation (VFF), Tran Quoc Tuan has confirmed that the Vietnam National Team will take part in 's annual invitational international tournament, the King's Cup this year.

“Initially, had planned to organise the King's Cup in March 2019, but VFF could not arrange the team's participation in this period.”

"However, after the Thai FA decided to reschedule the tournament from March to June, during a FIFA international fixtures window, they sent another invitation to VFF. After consulting with Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo and Vietnamese domestic competitions organiser VPF to reschedule V.League, VFF accepted the invitation from Thailand ".

This year's King's Cup is expected to be participated by Thailand, Vietnam, and a yet-to-be revealed side from Northeast Asia. The tournament is considered an important preparation for Asian teams ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In the 2018 tournament, Thailand finished as runners up after a 3-2 defeat to Slovakia in the final. finished as second runners up, while Gabon ended as the fourth-placed team.

The King's Cup was held for the first time in 1968. The four-team tournament is held annually, and has featured former and current football stars such as Peter Schmeichel, Ronaldinho, Henrik Larsson, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Brian Laudrup, Rivaldo and Robert Lewandowski.