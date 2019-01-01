Vieira laughs off talk of joining Beckham’s MLS franchise in Miami

The Arsenal icon, who is currently in charge of Ligue 1 side Nice, is being linked with a return to America after previously working at New York City

Patrick Vieira has laughed off reports suggesting that he is the preferred option of David Beckham to take the reins at expansion franchise Miami.

It has been claimed that the Frenchman could be offered the chance to head back to the United States after he cut his managerial teeth in America with .

Nice lured the World Cup winner back to his homeland in the summer of 2018, but speculation has continued to link Vieira with prominent posts elsewhere.

The latest rumours suggest that he fits the profile being sought by Beckham.

Inter Miami are preparing to join the MLS ranks in 2020 and are in the process of putting coaching and playing pieces in place.

Vieira is aware of the talk suggesting that his name is in the frame, but the 43-year-old legend has been around long enough to take gossip with a pinch of salt.

Quizzed on the Miami talk at a pre-match press conference, he said: “At the beginning of the season it was , today there is Inter Miami and tomorrow it will be Botafogo.

“I don’t know what to say to you.”

For now, Vieira claims to remain fully focused on his commitments in .

He has faced criticism at times in the current campaign as Nice have struggled for consistency and form, and rediscovering a spark in his current post is the sole focus for Vieira.

He has been paying little attention to his detractors, but is aware that Nice have room for improvement and that he must deliver on expectations.

Vieira added: “I do my job every day as best as I can.

“After that, you have to ask certain people what happens, but I do not feel in any danger.

“But, in football, we know that things move very fast.”

Nice are sat 15th in the standings at present, with just five wins and 17 points collected from 14 games.

They will return to action on Saturday when taking in a trip to , with Vieira hoping to see his troops become upwardly mobile once more.