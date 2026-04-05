A Spanish media report on Sunday revealed the reason behind Barcelona star Lamine Yamal’s anger following yesterday’s La Liga match against Atlético Madrid.

The final moments of the match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid saw a decisive goal from Lewandowski that secured victory for the Blaugrana. With this goal, the Polish striker extended the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid to seven points following the Royal Club’s defeat in Mallorca (2-1), and the Barcelona fans erupted in joy.

Although Lamine Yamal did not show his joy when his teammate scored the goal, and even left the pitch in anger, as seen in a video clip published by the DAZN network, grumbling about something unknown, even when he met Hans Flick, Barça’s manager, on his way to the dressing room, his attitude did not change.

It was José Ramón de la Fuente, the goalkeeping coach, who accompanied him to the tunnel.

After the match, Hans Flick was asked about the incident, but the manager played it down, explaining that “Lamine Yamal tried everything: he dribbled, he attacked, but he didn’t score. He was a bit angry because it was a very intense match, but that’s normal. He’s back in the dressing room now and he’s fine.”

However, according to sources in the dressing room consulted by the newspaper *Mundo Deportivo*, the reason may be that Lamine Yamal finished the match exhausted from the sheer volume of information and instructions he was receiving from José Ramón de la Fuente, the goalkeeping coach who is also responsible for set-pieces and tactics.

The Barcelona star left the pitch accompanied specifically by De la Fuente, showing clear signs of discontent.

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