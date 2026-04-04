Al-Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves, from Portugal, has criticised the referee of his team’s match against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshen League, insisting that the team is capable of snatching the title from their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal were held to a 2-2 draw by Al-Taawoun in their clash on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

Nevez said in comments relayed by Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi via his official account on X: “After the match, I spoke to the referee about a foul he failed to award against Theo (Hernandez) before Al-Taawoun’s goal.”

He added: “(The referee) told me there was no foul, but now I’m watching it on video in front of you – there’s a clear foul. He needs to be certain of his decision and what he says.”

Read also: Surprise... Refereeing expert: Al-Hilal scored an illegal goal against Al-Taawoun

Regarding the draw, the Portuguese star said: “We need to improve; we cannot draw at home whilst we are fighting for the title. That is our fault.”

He added: “There are still matches left in the league and the AFC Champions League; the league isn’t over yet, and we’ll focus on the next match.”

He concluded: “The league isn’t over yet, at least for us. Perhaps some people think it’s over, because I’ve seen a lot of strange things since last January, and things that are hard to accept, but we’ll fight until the end.”

It is worth noting that the draw leaves Al-Hilal in second place in the Saudi Pro League table with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr, and ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli on goal difference.