Video | Tragedy ahead of the derby... 47 injured and one fan dies

Peru’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 47 people had been injured in an incident during a public gathering at a football stadium in the capital, Lima, ahead of an upcoming match.

Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco told the press: “A tragic accident occurred in which 47 people were injured, and sadly there has been one fatality,” without providing further details of the incident.

(Read also) Real Madrid seal first summer signing

(Read also) Díaz plans to break the mould... and Real Madrid sets the price

(Read also) Barcelona playing all their cards to seal first summer deal

(Read also) Barcelona’s secret plan… Marmoush threatens the dream deal

Among the injured were three minors; 39 people were taken to hospital, with three of them in a critical condition.

Initially, there were fears that a stand at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium had collapsed, but the club and the fire brigade denied this.

The Health Minister confirmed that the death of one fan was tragic, whilst Alianza Lima announced on the ‘X’ platform that the incident was not the result of walls collapsing or any structural defects in the facility.

A fire service official also reported that “the structure of the south stand is in good condition”, noting that no walls had collapsed and no structural elements had fallen onto the pitch.

The Peruvian Football League announced that today’s derby match between Alianza Lima and Universitario would go ahead as planned at another stadium in the capital.







