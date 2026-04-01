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Al-Taawoun striker Basem Al-Arini has continued his impressive form of late, extending his lead at the top of the scoring charts in the Joi Elite League (Saudi Under-21 League) for the current 2025–2026 season.

Al-Arini scored the goal that led Al-Taawoun to a 2-0 victory over Al-Akhdoud on Wednesday at Al-Akhdoud Club’s ground in Najran, in a postponed match from the 18th round of the Elite League.

The goal came in the 69th minute, after the Al-Taawoun striker received a superb through ball behind Al-Akhdoud’s defence, finding himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, before skilfully slotting the ball into the net to double his side’s lead.

This was the third consecutive match in which Al-Arini has scored for Al-Taawoun, having netted in the 2-0 victory over Al-Hazm in the 17th round and a hat-trick in the 4-2 rout of Al-Nassr in the 19th round.

Al-Arini has now taken his tally for the current season in the Joi Elite League to 17, putting him at the top of the competition’s scoring charts, three goals clear of Al-Ittifaq striker Jalal Al-Salem, who sits in second place.

Al-Salem also scored the goal that led Al-Ittifaq to a 2-1 victory over Al-Bukairiyah on Wednesday at the latter’s ground, in a postponed match from the 17th round of the Joi Elite League.