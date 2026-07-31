VIDEO: Danny Aarons would rather Spurs get relegated than Arsenal claim Premier League or Champions League glory as streaming sensation opens up 'dead' FIFA scene, career ambitions & more in the Beast Mode On Podcast Exclusive Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

One of the most recognisable faces in the UK content creation scene, Danny Aarons has spent a long time building his reputation. Speaking in the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast he opens up on how the streamer world has changed over the years and his intense desire to see Tottenham relegated from the Premier League.