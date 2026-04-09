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Video: Al-Hilal legend: Inzaghi has learnt his lesson and restored the club’s leadership In a concise yet impactful video statement, an Al-Hilal legend affirms that coach Simone Inzaghi has absorbed the lessons of recent setbacks and successfully re-instilled the club’s trademark authority. The veteran observer underlines that the Italian strategist has re-calibrated tactics, re-energised the squad and, most crucially, re-established the winning mindset that defines the Saudi giants. By blending shrewd personnel management with disciplined game plans, Inzaghi has guided Al-Hilal back to the summit, a feat recognised and celebrated by the club’s demanding supporters. The brief clip underscores the importance of leadership, resilience and collective accountability-qualities essential for sustained success in the modern game

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal
Al Khaleej
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Kholood
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

Al-Azraq is back on track Al-Azraq has returned to form, reclaiming the consistency and swagger that propelled the club to prominence. After a brief spell of inconsistent results that raised eyebrows among supporters and pundits alike, the team has reset its sights on silverware. The coaching staff has refined tactics, shored up defence, and reignited the attack, resulting in a run of convincing victories that mirrors the side’s earlier success. The dressing-room unity, long seen as Al-Azraq’s secret weapon, has been re-forged through targeted recruitment and patient leadership. New signings have slotted in seamlessly, adding depth without disrupting the core identity. Senior players now lead by example, setting a high work-rate and maintaining a positive mindset that filters through the squad. This harmony was evident in last weekend’s come-from-behind win, when every player tracked back, pressed high, and celebrated goals as if they were long-awaited trophies. Supporters, too, have p

Al-Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber praised the team’s dominant display in Wednesday’s 6-0 thrashing of Al-Khulud, a result that propelled the defending champions to 68 points and second place in the Roshen Professional League standings.

The result lifted the “Leaders of Asia” to 68 points, second only to Al-Nassr’s 70 ahead of the champions’ Saturday clash with Al-Akhdoud.

Commenting on the rout, Al-Jaber told the “Nadina” programme: “I believe Inzaghi has learnt his lesson, set aside his fixed ideas and returned Al-Hilal to their natural, attacking style.”

Read also: Three months in the firing line—Ronaldo’s latest dance threatens Messi and Al-Hilal’s throne.

Read also: Video — Al-Jaber says Al-Ahli were wronged in favour of Al-Nassr, and the referee’s mistake cannot be overlooked.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

He added: “The Al-Taawoun game was different; against Al-Khulood, Al-Hilal were genuinely aggressive, pressed high and hard across the pitch, and maintained a bold defensive line.”

“This is what we asked for from the start; the team lost a lot of points in easy matches because Inzaghi didn’t know Al-Hilal well.”

Al-Jaber also feels that Al-Hilal’s stars have been liberated by the tactical shift, as was evident against Al-Khulud, and he concluded: “If the Italian manager continues in this style, he will keep winning.”

“Al-Hilal’s character has returned,” he stated, “now that Inzaghi understands the Leader must take the initiative; we always put the Leader first.”

Al-Jaber is convinced that, with continued unity, Al-Hilal can still secure the treble of the league, the Asian Champions League and the King’s Cup.

He concluded: “We have no animosity towards Inzaghi; he is one of the top 10 coaches in the world, but he needed to understand the Al-Hilal environment.”

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