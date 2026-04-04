Video: Al-Faraj predicts the Roshen League champion… and shocks Al-Hilal

Media personality Walid Al-Faraj has made some striking comments regarding the race for the Roshen Professional League title this season, revealing his view on which team is most likely to clinch the title amid the fierce battle between the top clubs right up to the final rounds.

Round 27 of the Roshen League saw Al-Nassr beat Al-Najma (5-2), Al-Ahli defeat Damac (3-0), Al-Ittihad beat Al-Hazm (1-0), whilst Al-Hilal drew 2-2 with Al-Taawoun.

With these results, Al-Nassr maintained their lead at the top of the Roshen League table, reaching 70 points, while Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli follow with 65 points each.

Al-Faraj said in comments on his programme “Action with Walid”: “Fans should get ready to celebrate Al-Nassr winning the Roshen League title, even though there are still seven rounds to go.”

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He added: “It’s true there are several matches left, but given the current situation, I believe Al-Nassr are the most deserving and closest to winning the Roshen League title.”

He continued: "Al-Nassr has the strongest attack and the second-best defence, and its star players are among the top of the scoring and assist charts."

He concluded by saying: “I expect Al-Nassr to be officially crowned league champions in their match against Al-Hilal on 7 May.”







