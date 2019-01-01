Vidal quashes Barcelona transfer talk: I’m not here to change clubs every window!

The Chilean midfielder insists he is fully committed to the cause at Camp Nou, with there a desire on his part to help land many more major trophies

Arturo Vidal has sought to bring transfer talk surrounding his future at to a close, with the Chilean saying he is not at Camp Nou to “change clubs every time the window opens”.

The South American completed a switch to the Liga champions from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018.

Fierce competition for places and no guarantee of regular minutes have seen the 32-year-old linked with moves elsewhere, with giants among those said to be keen.

It has also been claimed that Vidal could join those leaving European football behind for the riches in .

He is, however, adamant that he has given no thought to taking on a new challenge after committing to a three-year contract with Barca.

Quizzed on the exit speculation by Sport, Vidal said: “I'm happy. I came here to be successful and help the team complete its objectives of winning trophies.

“I came here to be an important member of the squad as I have at every other team in my career. I'm not here just to change clubs every time the transfer window opens.”

Vidal took in 53 appearances across all competitions last season and has taken in another six during the current campaign, with an important role established in Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

With that in mind, the former star sees no reason why he should be considering a change of scenery.

He added: “If the coach or the team tells me to leave, I'll gladly do that. I don't mind.

“But I believe I still have a lot more to give here and I want to achieve more things. I still need to lift the .”

Vidal went on to say of his ambition with the Blaugrana: “I want everything. Barcelona is a team that needs to win the Champions League, win the and retain the league.

“I know it's going to be difficult but we have the players to achieve that. It's a very hungry squad that wants to win everything.”

Barca made a slow start to the defence of their crown but have picked up of late, collecting four successive wins in all competitions, and are up to second in the Spanish top-flight standings – two points behind arch-rivals after eight games.