Victory's Kamsoba accepts international call-up

The young attacker hasn't taken long to catch the eye after making his A-League debut

Melbourne Victory's Elvis Kamsoba has been called up to Burundi's 28-man squad.

The 22-year-old resisted a call-up earlier this year for a qualifier but will now fight for a spot in Burundi's side as they appear at the tournament for the first time.

Kamsoba only made his A-League debut in January but very quickly impressed as he went on to make 16 league appearances for Victory.

Burundi attempted to secure Kamsoba's services in March for a match against Gabon with the attacker revealing to Goal at the time he still harboured ambitions to play for the Socceroos.

"I'm still in between deciding, I wasn't sure," Kamsoba said.

"I told them, for now, to just wait until I'm 100 per cent sure what I want to do.

"My aim is obviously to play for and if I get a chance that will be something special for me and my family."

A second call from Burundi however and the chance to play at a major tournament an opportunity too good for Kamsoba to turn down this time.

The Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in on June 21 with Burundi set to face , Madagascar and Guinea in the group stages.