Victory's Kamsoba accepts international call-up

The young attacker hasn't taken long to catch the eye after making his A-League debut

Melbourne Victory's Elvis Kamsoba has been called up to Burundi's 28-man Africa Cup of Nations squad. 

The 22-year-old resisted a call-up earlier this year for a qualifier but will now fight for a spot in Burundi's side as they appear at the tournament for the first time.

Kamsoba only made his A-League debut in January but very quickly impressed as he went on to make 16 league appearances for Victory.

Burundi attempted to secure Kamsoba's services in March for a match against Gabon with the attacker revealing to Goal at the time he still harboured ambitions to play for the Socceroos.

"I'm still in between deciding, I wasn't sure," Kamsoba said.

"I told them, for now, to just wait until I'm 100 per cent sure what I want to do.

"My aim is obviously to play for Australia and if I get a chance that will be something special for me and my family."

A second call from Burundi however and the chance to play at a major tournament an opportunity too good for Kamsoba to turn down this time. 

The Africa Cup of Nations will kick off in Egypt on June 21 with Burundi set to face Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea in the group stages. 

