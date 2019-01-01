Victory unveil ACL kits with gambling sponsor

A fairly unsurprising strip but a literal gamble in terms of partner

Ahead of their Asian group opener against Daegu on Tuesday night, Melbourne Victory have revealed their playing strips for the competition.

Your models for the day : Carl Valeri and Ola Toivonen. Thoughts on this season’s #ACL2019 kit, Melbourne Victory fans? pic.twitter.com/4bUeUD1qC8 — Ngau Kai Yan (@KaiTFS) March 4, 2019

While quite similar to their A-League kit, the jerseys boast a new sponsor for the competition in the form of Kashbet, which markets itself as an online casino games site.

As pointed out by football writer Paul Williams, the choice of sponsor not only goes against the clubs' ethos but also walks a fine line in terms of AFC regulations.

Has @gomvfc not read the AFC Equipment Regulations? Article 61.1 seems pretty clear cut to me.



Thanks to @official_lesdog for bringing it up. pic.twitter.com/Nuc0Xo59qS — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_85) March 4, 2019

Further, Article 60.3 seems to contradict that of 61.1 so who knows. pic.twitter.com/08r1tDIkT9 — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_85) March 4, 2019

Though Victory's new sponsor might be turning heads, Kevin Muscat's side will be desperate to let their football do the talking on Tuesday night.

Club veteran Leigh Broxham eager to make the most of his latest ACL campaign.

"It's an exciting tournament to be a part of," Broxham said.

"The years we haven't been involved you miss it. You envy the teams that are playing it.

"Being in it is a privilege for clubs."

Victory have failed to win their past four A-League games and welcome a Daegu side that drew 1-1 in their K-League season opener.