Victory unveil ACL kits and clarify front-of-shirt partner

This is how Kevin Muscat's side will take to the pitch in the Asian Champions League

Ahead of their Asian group opener against Daegu on Tuesday night, Melbourne Victory have revealed their playing strips for the competition.

Your models for the day : Carl Valeri and Ola Toivonen. Thoughts on this season’s #ACL2019 kit, Melbourne Victory fans? pic.twitter.com/4bUeUD1qC8 — Ngau Kai Yan (@KaiTFS) March 4, 2019

Despite initial reports, Victory's front-of-shirt sponsor isn't gambling related with the club clarifying on Tuesday that they've partnered with Hong Kong-based company Kaishi Entertainment - a media agency who provide advertising, public relations, brand strategy, events, and digital marketing services in Asia.

“We are thrilled to have Kaishi Entertainment join us as our front-of-shirt partner as we tackle the pinnacle of club football in Asia,” Victory CEO Trent Jacobs said.

“Being involved with Melbourne Victory provides an important connection for Kaishi Entertainment into while continuing to build greater awareness in Asia during the AFC Champions League with the likes of Keisuke Honda in our team.”

While the ACL will further test Victory's A-League campaign, club veteran Leigh Broxham stressed it's a competition everyone wants to be a part of.

"It's an exciting tournament to be a part of," Broxham said.

"The years we haven't been involved you miss it. You envy the teams that are playing it.

"Being in it is a privilege for clubs."

Victory have failed to win their past four A-League games and will play a Daegu side on Tuesday that drew 1-1 in their K-League season opener.