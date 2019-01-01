Victory star Kamsoba rejects international call-up from Burundi
Melbourne Victory star Elvis Kamsoba has revealed he turned down an international call-up from Burundi - his country of birth - after being contacted by their football federation last week.
In an exclusive interview with Goal, the 22-year-old attacker said the African nation wanted him to make his debut in Saturday's African Cup of Nations qualifier at home against Gabon.
Kamsoba didn't rule out accepting a call-up from Burundi going forward but made it clear he hopes to play for his adopted country Australia in the future.
"I recently got a phone call from the Burundi international team - where I'm from. They have a game against Gabon this Saturday. That's the game I got called for," Kamsoba told Goal.
"But obviously I couldn't go. I'm still in between deciding, I wasn't sure. I told them, for now, to just wait until I'm 100 per cent sure what I want to do.
"My aim is obviously to play for Australia and if I get a chance that will be something special for me and my family."
Kamsoba was born in Burundi, a small African nation sandwiched between the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania, before moving to a refugee camp in the latter country at four months of age.
He has come to prominence in the A-League after impressing down the left flank for Victory since making his debut against Adelaide United on January 9.
Kamsoba's best performance came in the stunning 3-2 win over Central Coast Mariners, with the flying winger grabbing an assist and playing a pivotal role as Victory came back from two goals down.
Elvis Kamsoba's incredible story of living in a Tanzanian refugee camp to making it as a professional footballer in the A-League will be showcased on Goal next week.