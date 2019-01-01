Victory smash silenced Roar

A routine win on the road for Kevin Muscat's men

It's been a night to forget on and off the pitch for Brisbane Roar as they fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Melbourne Victory at Suncorp Stadium.

Without their active supporter group, Brisbane got off to a poor start in front of just 7,131 fans with Ola Toivonen heading Victory in front on 15 minutes after a pin-point cross to the back post from Terry Antonis.

The Roar recovered well after conceding with Lawrence Thomas forced to make a number of saves as the first-half ended 1-0.

After the break, Victory took just three minutes to extend their lead as Kosta Barbarouses tucked home a penalty after a handball from Luke De Vere.

Storm Roux would then make it 3-0 in the 66th minute as he headed home a James Troisi corner.

Playing against his former club, Barbarouses bagged himself a double in the 73rd minute as he curled home a delightful strike from distance.

Not done there, the Kiwi attacker then got himself a hat-trick in the 87th minute as he tapped home from close range to seal the emphatic 5-0 scoreline.

Victory moving to within three points of league leaders Perth Glory with the win, while the Roar's season looks over before it really began.