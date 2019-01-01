Victory sign promising young duo

Two players with plenty of potential

Melbourne Victory have added some silver-lining to a day that's seen Keisuke Honda ruled out for a month by confirming the signings of Elvis Kambosa and Anthony Lesiotis.

The duo had been training with the squad for the past few weeks and have done enough to earn 18-month contracts.

Kambosa caught the eye in the 2018 FFA Cup playing for Victorian NPL side Avondale FC and was awarded the inaugural Mike Cockerill Medal for his performances.

The 22-year-old attacker will give Kevin Muscat another attacking outlet as the side prepares for the Asian Champions League.

“We had Elvis in to train and it was clear from early on the qualities he possesses,” Muscat said.

“He’s a player who has been outstanding at NPL level for a while now and shapes as a lively addition to our squad."

Lesiotis meanwhile has defected from Melbourne City, who he made his A-League debut for earlier this season, to Victory.

Article continues below

The 18-year-old midfielder appears to be one for the future with Muscat eager to harness his talent.

“Anthony is a player with undoubted potential,” said Muscat.

“A hard-working, competitive midfielder, we’re pleased to welcome him to the club and look forward to developing his talent.”