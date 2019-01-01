Victory part ways with Asian Champions League sponsor over gambling concerns

The club opted to wear jerseys without a main sponsor on Tuesday night

Melbourne Victory have pulled the plug on their Asian sponsorship deal with Kaishi Entertainment following concerns the company had links to online gambling.

Not only does the club have a strong history of not aligning themselves with such brands, but AFC regulations also forbid gambling-related sponsors.

With apparent links to an online gambling site, Victory have decided against continuing their relationship with Kaishi.

Article continues below

"Melbourne Victory wishes to advise after further investigation and consideration, it will not be entering into an agreement with Kaishi Entertainment during the AFC Champions League or in any other capacity," a club statement read.



"The club’s concerns remain that this company has links to online gambling, thus sits outside AFC guidelines and our internal policies, despite their representations otherwise.



"The club would again like to thank the FFA and AFC for their support and assistance on the matter. A new AFC Champions League front-of-shirt partner will be announced later today."

After doubts emerged over Kaishi on Tuesday, Victory were forced to wear their away jersey without a main sponsor against Daegu in their ACL group opener on Tuesday.

Kevin Muscat's side would ultimately lose that match 3-1 with Victory's latest foray into Asia not getting off to the best start on and off the pitch.