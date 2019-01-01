Victory fan has membership revoked after Elrich abuse

Swift action by the club after some very ugly behaviour

A Melbourne Victory fan has had their club membership canceled after social media abuse directed at Western Sydney Wanderers defender Tarek Elrich was exposed.

The A-League veteran posted the abusive Instagram message he received after the Wanderers 2-1 loss to Victory on social media and it makes for tough reading.

"Melbourne Victory became aware of a social media post directed at Western Sydney Wanderers player Tarek Elrich following last night’s Hyundai A-League match," a club statement read.

"In collaboration with Western Sydney Wanderers management and Football Federation Australia, Melbourne Victory conducted an investigation, which determined the person involved was a Melbourne Victory member.

"Melbourne Victory as a club is proud to promote inclusivity, and we strongly condemn the action of the person involved.

"Following communication and consultation with this person, the club has today resolved to cancel their membership with immediate effect.

"We intend to offer the person involved support and further education."