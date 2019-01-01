Victory confirm Barbarouses departure with Sydney FC switch looming

The Kiwi attacker is now expected to sign for his former Big Blue rivals

Kosta Barbarouses has officially exited Melbourne Victory ahead of an expected move to Sydney FC.

Victory had offered the attacker a new deal but the 29-year-old has opted to 'explore other opportunities' with the Sky Blues his likely next destination.

The Covert Agent revealed in May that Sydney FC were closing in on Barbarouses with recent reports now confirming a deal is all but done.

Steve Corica's side will incidentally be announcing a major signing on Friday morning as they look to pounce on Victory's loss.

Barbarouses enjoyed a career-best season under Kevin Muscat scoring 15 goals as Victory finished third in the A-League.

While his decision to join his former club's bitter rivals will raise eyebrows, Victory made a point to thank the Kiwi for his services.

“Kosta has not only been a terrific servant to Melbourne Victory over his two stints with the club, but also a great individual both on and off the field,” Victory's general manager of football operations Paul Trimboli said.

“We put forward an offer to keep Kosta here as we build towards our next chapter as a club, however he unfortunately declined this offer.

“As a club, we thank Kosta for his contributions to our success in recent seasons and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

According to The Covert Agent, Barbarouses will be signing a three-year marquee deal with the Sky Blues worth $2.5 million.