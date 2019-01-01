Victory attacker makes international debut

A special moment for an A-League player on the rise

Just over six months after earning an A-League contract with Melbourne Victory, Elvis Kamsoba has made his international debut for Burundi.

The 22-year-old attacker started in a 2-1 loss against in a sign he could feature prominently for the country in their upcoming campaign.

Kamsoba played alongside former Premier League striker Saido Berahino and was substituted in the 60th minute.

After drawing level in the 76th minute, Burundi conceded in the third minute of injury-time as they wrapped up their preparations for the Cup of Nations with a loss.

Burundi, competing at the tournament for the first time, have been drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and .

Less than a year ago, Kamsoba was embarking on an FFA Cup run with Victorian side Avondale as he ultimately caught the eye of Victory.

Making his A-League debut in January, the pacey winger would go on to make 16 league appearances and catch the attention of his native Burundi in the process.